David N. Geerlings, 76, of Manistee, Michigan, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan.

He was born on March 22, 1943, in Wayne County, Michigan, son of the late Jacob "Jack" and Dorothy (Schnaidt) Geerlings. He was a graduate of Taylor High School with the class of 1961. David served in the United States Army as a sergeant in the military police, during the Vietnam War, from April 29, 1966, until April 29, 1969.

He married Karen Chikosky on April 18, 1964. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2008. He later married Lori Ann Widgren on Aug. 22, 2011, in Manistee, Michigan. He was employed most of his life at BSAF in Detroit, Michigan, until retiring in 1999. David was a member of the VFW Walsh Post No. 4499 of Manistee and a past member of the Custom-N-Classic Car Club.

He is survived by his wife, Lori A. Geerlings of Manistee; his brother in-law and sister in-law, Philip and Joan Widgren; and his sister in-law and brother in-law, Lynn and Michael Teeples, all of Flushing, Michigan. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the VFW Walsh Post No. 4499 in Manistee.

The Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.