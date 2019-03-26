David Witucki, 54, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Manistee, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

After earning his master's degree from Central Michigan University, Dave became a highly respected middle and high school counselor at Northview Schools for 28 years, serving as the head of the high school counseling department for the last 11 years. He was an integral part of the Northview athletic program in various capacities, from being a starter for the track and cross country programs, to running the clock for the football and basketball teams, to being a long time middle and high school basketball coach. He was a quiet, supportive force for Northview Athletics. In addition to his work at school, Dave used his gifts on the executive board of West Michigan Counseling Association as treasurer for over two decades, as an executive board member of Michigan Counseling Association as treasurer, on the leadership committee for both state and area wide counseling conferences, and as a long-time member of Michigan Association of College Admissions Counselors.

In 2003, Dave fulfilled a dream by becoming a vendor for his beloved Chicago Cubs. During this time he formed many great friendships and memories. He also worked as a vendor for the Chicago Bears. He was an avid Wolverines fan. Dave enjoyed playing cards and visiting Las Vegas with friends. He was generous and kind, fun to be around and was always there for those who needed him.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Jane; and his brother-in-law, Robert Budnik.

He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Gordon (Leanne) Witucki, Carol Witucki, Betty Budnik, Mary Witucki; nephews, Jason (Kevin) Witucki, Josh Witucki; his Northview community and many other friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. John Vianney Church, 4101 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, with the Rev. John Vallier presiding. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Manistee, Michigan. Relatives and friends met the family from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Home, 4031 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to "The Dave Witucki Fund" at Northview Public Schools, 4365 Hunsberger Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.