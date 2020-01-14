Deane Elwin DePeel (1929 - 2020)
Service Information
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI
49660
(231)-723-1117
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
View Map
Obituary
Deane Elwin DePeel, age 90 of Manistee died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington.

He was born in Manistee on May 12, 1929 the son of the late Reynold O. & Hazel (Bevins) DePeel. He attended Manistee High School and was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He married Mary C. Miller on September 3, 1955 in Ludington. She preceded him in death on November 30, 2011.

Deane was a self-employed manufacturer's sales representative. He was a member of the Ludington/Manistee Antique Automobile Club, the Model T Car Club, and the Cherry Capital Model A. Ford Club.

He is survived by his son; Rex DePeel of Crown Point, IN, his daughter; Diane (Tim) Sytsma of Wayland, MI and grandchildren; Luke, Anna, & Josiah Sytsma.

He was also preceded in death by his sister; Lorraine Essenberg.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Manistee with Pastor James Friesner officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 10:00 AM until time of service.

Please visit Deane's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com.
Published in Manistee News Advocate from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
