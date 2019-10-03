Deborah K. Crull (nee Boylan), of Onekama, passed away unexpectedly at Munson Medical Center in Manistee, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at the age of 68.

Deborah was born to the late Clifford Boylan and Frances Boylan (nee Fawley), currently of Ballwin, Mo., on August 8, 1951 in Jackson, MI. She was the first of five children. In 1965, Deborah moved with her family to Manistee, where she attended Manistee Public schools, graduating from Manistee High School with the class of 1969. Deborah attended Ferris State University and Maryville University in St. Louis in business administration.

Deborah married Philip Joseph Crull at the Fort Madison United Methodist Church in Fort Madison, Iowa on Nov. 10, 1984.

Deborah worked in the food industry throughout her work life focusing on food ingredient/additive sales for several U.S. national food ingredient firms including Saratoga Specialities, Lilar, and GS Robins, then later worked in international food sales for Wenda, and Prinova, retiring from Prinova in December 2017. Wenda, a Chinese firm, afforded Deborah the opportunity to travel to Dalian, China to tour the manufacturing facilities for the products she represented. She was responsible for the startup of Wenda's U.S. operations, establishing a warehouse facility and administrative offices in the Chicago area. During her tenure with Wenda, Deborah studied Mandarin to facilitate her interactions with her overseas colleagues and represented Wenda at an FTC hearing in Washington, D.C.

Once Deborah retired, she enjoyed becoming involved in the Clio Club of Onekama, where she was to serve as Vice President for 2019-2020. She loved interacting with children and had a passion for fostering children's reading ability which led to her tutoring various students at Onekama Consolidated Schools over the last several years. This past summer she participated in the planning of the 50th reunion of the Manistee High School Class of 1969.

Deborah loved people and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family always brightening everyone's day. Though she traveled across the US and internationally during her career, she also enjoyed personal travel recently going to Iceland to see the Northern Lights, the US Southwest, the Big Island of Hawaii, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. She had a love of nature and had recently enjoyed learning about and raising Monarch butterflies with her friends and family. She enjoyed watching sunsets over Lake Michigan from her front porch or at the beach with her beloved husband, Philip.

Deborah is survived by her husband, Philip Crull; her son, Trenton Crull; her mother, Frances Boylan; her sister, Penelope Boylan Jastrzab (Robert, brother-in-law); her brothers Philip Boylan and Douglas Boylan (Patricia, sister-in-law) and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Clifford Boylan and her brother, William Boylan. She will be deeply missed by her family and the many friends she touched throughout her life.

A celebration of life for Deborah will be held at Oak Grove Funeral Home, 309 Parkdale Avenue, Manistee, MI 49660 on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, with a time of sharing at 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Deborah's name can be directed to the Onekama Consolidated Schools Library Fund 5016 Main St. Onekama, MI 49675.

Scattering of ashes will be held at a future date.

Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee. Please visit Deborah's personal page at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a photo or memory with the family.