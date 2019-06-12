Debra A. (Bradburn) Sobaski (1958 - 2019)
Service Information
Herbert Funeral Home, PC - Manistee
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI
49660
(231)-723-3557
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Herbert Funeral Home, PC - Manistee
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI 49660
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Herbert Funeral Home, PC - Manistee
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI 49660
Obituary
Debra A. (Bradburn) Sobaski, 60, of Ludington, Michigan, died unexpectedly Saturday evening, June 8, 2019, at SKLD Rehabilitation Home in Whitehall.

She was born June 24, 1958, in Detroit and was the daughter of the late William and Eva (Bradburn) Durga. She was a graduate of Custer High School with the class of 1976. She became a Licensed Practical Nurse previously working in the Ludington and Baldwin areas. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and playing Skip-Bo with her family.

She is survived by her children, John Sobaski, of Brethren, Christine Sobaski, of Cadillac, Amy Sobaski, of Bear Lake, Roberta Fay, Alberto Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez, all of Ludington; seven grandchildren; her sister, Roberta Bruno; and brother, Ronald Montgomery. Four nieces and one nephew also survive her.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with Pastor Karen Smith presiding. Burial will follow at St. John Cantius Church Cemetery in Freesoil. The family will be at the funeral home on Friday morning from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon to receive friends.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on June 12, 2019
