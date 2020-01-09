Dolores "Dottie" Steinberg age 79 of Manistee, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

She was born on March 6, 1940 in Manistee, and was the daughter of the late Donald and Helen (Olejniczak) Bracken. She was a graduate of Manistee High School class of 1957. She attended Muskegon School of Business after her graduation. Dottie worked as a secretary at Michigan Consolidated Gas Company for many years. She was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish (Guardian Angels Catholic Church) of Manistee.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Donald and Hettie Steinberg and two granddaughters: Hailee and Rachel Steinberg.

Graveside Services for Dottie will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday May 15, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee with Rev. Zeljko Guberovic officiating.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.