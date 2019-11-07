Dennis A. Roberts, 37, of Wellston, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 after an extended illness.

He was born on Dec. 13, 1981 in Ludington, son of Melynda B. Strouse and Dennis and Beth Roberts. He served in the U.S. Army during the Iraq war from Dec. 29, 2004 to March 22, 2006.

Dennis enjoyed spending time with his son Dainyn taking him hunting and fishing and was a talented wood craftsman and a former member of the .

He is survived by his former wife Amanda Brandt Roberts and their son, Dainyn Roberts, his mother Melynda Strouse, his father and step mother Dennis and Beth Roberts, one brother Matthew and Sierra Roberts, two step sisters, Melissa Dunham and Michelle Booth and one step brother, Rickie and Jade Booth Jr. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was preceded in death by his sister Dena Blayne Roberts, his paternal grandparents, Elice and Genevieve Kubanek, maternal grandfather Marlin Strouse and his maternal grandmother Iola (Dorham) Loss.

Private family services were held and a Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at noon at the Stronach Hall with a meal to follow. Military honors will be given by the Manistee County United Veterans Council Ritual Squad following the celebration of life.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.