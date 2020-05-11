Dennis Lee Wheeler, 72, of Brethren, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born on Jan. 20, 1948, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the son of the late Harry B. and Thelma L. (Jones) Wheeler. He was a graduate of Wyoming Park High School and a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam era. On Dec. 20, 1969, he married Mary Jo Gevers in Grand Rapids.
Dennis was employed in the printing department at Amway in Ada for more than 30 years.
He was a member of the Big Bear Sportsman Club in Kaleva. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and football.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Wheeler; two children, Brian (Crystal) Wheeler and Michelle (J) Feldt; and five grandchildren, Madelyn (Lucas), Lillian, Luke, Celina and Sophia.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Jeff Wheeler.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Dennis's name may be directed to the Big Bear Sportsman Club.
Please visit his personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a photo or story. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
He was born on Jan. 20, 1948, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the son of the late Harry B. and Thelma L. (Jones) Wheeler. He was a graduate of Wyoming Park High School and a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam era. On Dec. 20, 1969, he married Mary Jo Gevers in Grand Rapids.
Dennis was employed in the printing department at Amway in Ada for more than 30 years.
He was a member of the Big Bear Sportsman Club in Kaleva. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and football.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Wheeler; two children, Brian (Crystal) Wheeler and Michelle (J) Feldt; and five grandchildren, Madelyn (Lucas), Lillian, Luke, Celina and Sophia.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Jeff Wheeler.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Dennis's name may be directed to the Big Bear Sportsman Club.
Please visit his personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a photo or story. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate from May 11 to May 12, 2020.