I grew up next door to Denny and his family. They were wonderful neighbors and like an extended family as were so many of the Taft Avenue neighbors. Denny was like a brother. The attached picture is from around 1952. We graduated high school together. He served his country honorably in the Vietnam War. He will be missed. We would like to extend sympathy to his family and are praying for God's peace and comfort during this difficult time. Gene and Ann (Lass) Tobin

Ann Tobin

Friend