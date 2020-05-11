Dennis Lee Wheeler
Dennis Lee Wheeler, 72, of Brethren, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on Jan. 20, 1948, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the son of the late Harry B. and Thelma L. (Jones) Wheeler. He was a graduate of Wyoming Park High School and a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam era. On Dec. 20, 1969, he married Mary Jo Gevers in Grand Rapids.

Dennis was employed in the printing department at Amway in Ada for more than 30 years.

He was a member of the Big Bear Sportsman Club in Kaleva. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and football.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Wheeler; two children, Brian (Crystal) Wheeler and Michelle (J) Feldt; and five grandchildren, Madelyn (Lucas), Lillian, Luke, Celina and Sophia.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Jeff Wheeler.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Dennis's name may be directed to the Big Bear Sportsman Club.

Please visit his personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a photo or story. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.


Published in Manistee News Advocate from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 10, 2020
Back in the day Denny and I had some fun gong to miss you guy
Dick Marvin
Coworker
May 10, 2020
I grew up next door to Denny and his family. They were wonderful neighbors and like an extended family as were so many of the Taft Avenue neighbors. Denny was like a brother. The attached picture is from around 1952. We graduated high school together. He served his country honorably in the Vietnam War. He will be missed. We would like to extend sympathy to his family and are praying for God's peace and comfort during this difficult time. Gene and Ann (Lass) Tobin
Ann Tobin
Friend
May 9, 2020
Denny was a great next door neighbor and close friend growing up. I have a lot of fond memories of our times together as teenagers in high school and days at Gun Lake and my parents cottage on Cobb Lake swimming and fishing. Attached a picture of Denny, my brother and myself in January 1964, the month of his 16th birthday taken at a friends house in Caledonia. A great guy, will be missed. Sue and my thoughts and prayers are with you at this time grief.
bill VanPortFleet
Neighbor
