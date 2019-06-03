Dennis Louis Herkelrath was such a phenomenal person his entire life. He was fun loving and cherished by all who knew him. As a child, he was so full of life and always ready for anything.

He was a natural born athleteâ€¦excelling at anything and everything he chose to pursue. He received athlete of the year in his junior and senior year. He was a kind, caring and loving son, brother, and husband. His sense of humor was immeasurable. There wasn't anything Dennis couldn't conquer. His life was filled with countless fun times and people. He was always positive and hopeful, even in most difficult of times. His enormous strength, courage, and bravery was infinite. He was truly an inspiration to all who knew him.

Always mindful and concerned of others, Dennis put the needs of many above his own difficult challenges. His accomplishments, although usually silent, will continue to be enjoyed by many. Always filled will an over abundance of generosity (and just to name a couple of his local contributions)â€¦ Dennis built the deck and stairway on Burnham Drive in Arcadia, so that everyone could enjoy the beautiful Lake Michigan beach. He also worked on "Old Faceful" numerous times, which is in Pierport, (where he grew up)â€¦ to ensure that everyone could enjoy it forever. Dennis will be immensely missed by everyone who knew him.

Dennis died Friday, May 31, 2019 at his home in Pierport at the age of 67. He was born March 7, 1952 in Frankfort, the son of the late Ferris and Ann (Miller) Herkelrath. He was a graduate of Onekama High School Class of 1970. On July 7, 1979 he married Lynn Oleniczak at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Onekama.

He was employed as an Ironworker working out of Local #340 from 1978 to 1995. He was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Onekama. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

Dennis is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years; Lynn, sisters; Mary Ann Krolczyk, Carolyn (Jeff) Wecker, and brother; Jim (Cindy) Herkelrath, nieces and nephews; Jacki Krolczyk, Tim Krolczyk, Lisa (Aaron Beyette) Herkelrath, David Herkelrath, Marlee (Corey) Gale, Ben (Jenny) Heinrich, Jason Wecker, & Katie Wecker Banaszak. Also known to some as Unka Punka or Uncle Dentist; Connie Cota, Dan Oleniczak, Deanna (Bob) Felke, Jim (Randee) Oleniczak, Kelly Brandis, Rick (Aimee) Oleniczak, Rory (Shari) Steinberg, Denise (Eric) Greiner, Tim Steinberg, Kris (Jess) Steinberg, Judy (Jeff) Trucks, Dick Steinberg, sister-in-law; Kathleen Avery, and beloved pets Jewel & Buck.

Memorial Services for Dennis will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Please visit Dennis's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.