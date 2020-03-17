Dolores Jean Van Meter, 92, of Manistee, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

She was born on Nov. 4, 1927, in Comstock Park, Michigan, and was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Florence (Lee) Bawkey. Dolores married Wesley John Van Meter on Feb. 8, 1947, in Comstock Park, Michigan. He preceded her in death on June 27, 1991.

Dolores loved to spend time with her family and friends; she also enjoyed traveling, painting and listening to music.

She is survived by three daughters and son-in-law, Peggy and Jim VanTassal, of Wellston, Sandra and Richard Flowers, of Cayman Island, Wisconsin, and Debra Schuelke, of Buckley; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Nancy Coates.

Dolores was also preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Van Meter; her sons, John Van Meter and Gary Van Meter; her mother; Florence (Lee) Platte; and her father, Roscoe Bawkey.

According to her wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no service planned at this time. Burial will take place next to her husband Wesley Van Meter at the Grandville Cemetery in Grandville, Michigan.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee, Michigan is in charge of funeral arrangements.