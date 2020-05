Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dolores's life story with friends and family

Share Dolores's life story with friends and family

Graveside services for Dolores "Dottie" Steinberg that were scheduled for Friday, May 15, 2020 have been rescheduled to Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store