Donald Eugene Harvey died at his home unexpectedly on April 27, 2020, at the age of 66.

He was born on March 30, 1954 in Jackson Michigan son of the late Ivan G. and Hazel V. (Forrester) Harvey.

He married the love of his life Sandra Kay Sandberg on April 15, 1977 in Manton, MI. On May 2, 1979 and Jan. 12, 1983 respectively, he welcomed his two daughters, who then became the most important part of his life.

Don was a father figure to his nephew Michael Sandberg and second dad to Rose LaRoche.

He was employed with Martin Marietta Magnesium plant for 25 years. Don was a devoted husband and father. He had a passion for vintage cars and trucks. He shared that passion with his brother-in-law and best friend John Morley and two close friends Jack Lewis and John Reid. He was in the process of restoring his 1969 Chevy C 10 truck. Don was also a dog lover and enjoyed playing with his two dogs and his grand- dogs. He loved family gatherings, especially birthday parties. At the end of every "Happy Birthday Song" he would, without fail, sing the words "How Sweet It Is". Those words can still be heard today.

Don was a problem-solver who was always ready and willing to take on any challenge. He had a fighting spirit and inner strength that was unbreakable. Don was known for the "Harvey Look" but he was the gentlest man, with the biggest heart and best hugs.

He always put his family first, every day, without hesitation. One of the best days of his life, was the day he became a Grandpa; it was his favorite title. His grandkids brought him great joy. Don was a born again believer and was involved in his church. Although Don will be deeply and greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him, we rejoice in knowing that we will see him again someday in heaven. "For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not, perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16 "And Jesus said unto him, verily I say unto thee, today shalt thou be with me in paradise." Luke 23:43 "And ye now therefore have sorrow: but I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice, and your joy no man taketh from you." John 16:22

Don is survived by his wife Sandra Harvey (Sandberg), his two daughters, Amanda Harvey (Craig Trudell) and Heather Harvey (Joe Wilhoit); his two grandchildren, Aliza Harvey and Wyatt Green: his brother Larry (Lisa) Harvey, sister-in-law, Lauren Harvey. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins survive him.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Glenn, Carl and Richard Harvey.

A Celebration of Don's Life will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bear Lake at 10577 Chippewa Highway with Pastor Jaimie Parlette officiating. A luncheon and time of fellowship will immediately follow the celebration at the church.

The family will be at the church at 10 a.m. on Friday morning to receive friends.

Don's everlasting gift to the world was to be a Gift of Life donor.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.