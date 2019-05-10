Donald F. Swidorski, 87, of Spring Lake, formerly of Manistee, died Tuesday May 7, 2019 at the American House Assisted Living of Spring Lake.

He was born on Sept. 15, 1931 in Filer Township, son of the late Edward & Mary (Ostrowicki) Swidorski. He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from Nov. 6, 1952 until August 24, 1954.

Most of his life he owned and operated Swidorski Oil Company in Manistee. In his younger years he coached varsity basketball at St. Joseph High School. He loved baseball and was an avid golfer and bowler. He enjoyed attending and participating in his grandchildren's scholastic achievements and watching them in their sporting events. Locally he was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish (Guardian Angels Catholic Church) and St. Patrick's -- St. Anthony's Catholic Church of Grand Haven.

He is survived by his wife Beverley Swidorski, six daughters and five sons-in-law, Debra & Cazz Cabot, Kathleen and Mark Niemerowicz, Jeanne and B.J. Lillibridge, Debra and David Mouton, Laura Geelhoed and Julie and Matt Stefanski, 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and his brother and sister-in-law Richard "Dick" and Rosemary Swidorski. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Mary Swidorski, an infant brother Frank Swidorski and his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Bonnie Swidorski.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee where members of the Manistee County United Veterans Ritual Squad will present military honors.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6-9 p.m. and on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:40 am. Relatives and friends will pray the Evening Vigil Service at 8 p.m. on Monday evening also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family has established a memorial in Don's name for Hospice of Michigan - Muskegon Branch. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.