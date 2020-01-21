Donald George Olszewski (1940 - 2020)
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI
48390
(248)-624-2251
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. William Catholic Church
531 Common St. (at Pontiac Trail)
Walled Lake, MI
Obituary
Donald George Olszewski, 79, of Wixom, Michigan, passed away Jan. 15, 2020.

He was the loving father of Crystal (Emery) Sears, Steven (Lisa) Bond, David (Kelly) Olszewski and Dawn (Edward) Brusseau; proud grandpa of Edward and Marcella Brusseau and David, Rachel, Naomi and Eli Olszewski; cherished brother of Stanley (Sylvia) Olszewski, Kathleen Jesselson and the late Judith Chapple.

A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Divine Mercy Parish Center, located at 254 Sixth St. in Manistee.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jan. 21, 2020
