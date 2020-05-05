Donald Harvey
Donald E. Harvey, 66, beloved husband of Sandra (Sandberg) Harvey of Eastlake, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.He was born on March 30, 1954 in Jackson, Michigan son of the late Ivan G. and Hazel V. (Forrester) Harvey.Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in Manistee News Advocate on May 5, 2020.
