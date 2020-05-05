Donald Harvey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Harvey, 66, beloved husband of Sandra (Sandberg) Harvey of Eastlake, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.He was born on March 30, 1954 in Jackson, Michigan son of the late Ivan G. and Hazel V. (Forrester) Harvey.Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Funeral Home, PC
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI 49660
231-723-3557
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved