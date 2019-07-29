Don Strouf, husband, veteran, father, teacher, builder, and community leader died peacefully on July 23, 2019 in Manistee.

He was born in Niagara, Wisconsin on September 23, 1926. He was strong and athletic, skiing from age three, and ski jumping at nearby Iron Mountain from age 7. A life-long Eagle Scout, he later was a Scoutmaster and waterfront director for a Scout camp.

As part of 'the greatest generation', he was appointed to the prestigious U.S. Navy V-5/V-12 flight programs. As WW-II ended, he was serving on the U.S.S. Harry E. Hubbard. He attended Central Michigan University on the GI Bill, and after graduation began a distinguished teaching career, starting in Twining, Michigan in 1948. He was granted a National Science Foundation Academic Year Fellowship for the University of Michigan, completing his Master's degree in 1958-59.

Generations of Manistee high school students from 1959 to 1981 sat before the short-sleeve shirted "Mr. Strouf" learning high-school level mathematics, and later, how to program the first computers available to high school students. One of those students later had a successful career in software development and sponsored a continuing scholarship named for "Mr. Strouf" at Manistee High School.

Don attended 37 consecutive annual meetings of the Michigan Council of Teachers of Mathematics and served as Council President in 1966-67. After his retirement from teaching in 1981 he became active in the Manistee Chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel, serving as President of this group in 1995-1996 and receiving the group's Distinguished Service Award.

Don married his beloved college sweetheart, R. Audrey Meadors, in 1949 and in June of this year, celebrated 70 years of marriage. He supported Audrey in her own teaching career, putting dinner on the table during the entirety of their lives together. Don and Audrey contributed three girls to the post-war baby boom.

A talented and self-reliant builder, Don constructed the Strouf "retirement" complex in Parkdale, moving there in 1978, and a quiet cabin on the Betsie River in 1974. He was easily spotted in his pickup truck stuffed with tools, with a canoe on top. He contributed decades of service to Habitat for Humanity, helping to construct their first 10 houses in Manistee County.

Besides his beloved wife Audrey, he is survived by daughter Susan Jean Richmond and her husband Michael of Portland Oregon and daughter Linda Kay Strouf of Holland Michigan and four grandchildren David (Annie) Richmond of Kenya, Africa; Emily (Andy) Pollock from Boston; Leslie Richmond, residing in Toulouse, France, Matthew McFarland of Phoenix, Arizona and one great grandson Jonah Pollock. He is also survived by sister-in-law June Rupp of Grand Rapids and several nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by daughter Yvonne Joy (McFarland) Strouf; brother and sister-in-law Ethan (Jiggs) and Judie Strouf, and brother-in-law Edgar Rupp.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Habitat for Humanity or the ( ). Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be planned for a later date