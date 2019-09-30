Donald Moore Sawhill, age 96, of Kaleva died September 19, 2019 at Green Acres in Manistee, MI.

He was born on October 11, 1922 in Mansfield, OH the son of Earl L. Sawhill and Maude E. (Botdorf) Sawhill. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1940 where he was a member of the Mansfield Tyger's state cross country champions as a senior. After graduation he began working for the Pennsylvania Railroad. In 1942 Don joined the United States Navy and served three years in the Asiatic-Pacific theater on USS PCE(R) 852 as the head cook and as a gunman. During World War II he lost his older brother, William Franklin Sawhill who was a member of Torpedo Squadron 8 at the Battle of Midway. He was joined in marriage to Kathryn Margaret (Madle) Sawhill on April 27, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA. They then returned to Mansfield, OH where Don resumed his 40 year career with the railroad as a trainman, conductor and yardmaster.

Don loved fishing for perch on Lake Erie and playing golf at many courses in the Mansfield area with Kathryn. He was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed following Cleveland football, basketball and baseball on television. He also followed PGA golf closely. In his later years, Don enjoyed spending time in his garden with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also, he and Kathryn always had an ample supply of homemade chocolate chip cookies available when they knew their grandchildren and great grandchildren were going to visit.

Don was a member of the VFW, AMVETS, and Sons of Herman in Mansfield, Ohio. After he and Kathryn relocated to Kaleva, MI they attended the First Congregational UCC in Onekama, MI.

Donald was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his two children, Bill (Vickee) Sawhill of Kaleva and Kathy (David) Harvey of Dayton, OH; five grandchildren: Andrew (April) Sawhill, Patrick (Kathleen) Sawhill, Melissa (Jason) Bray, Alexander Harvey and Christine Harvey (fiancÃ© Corey Smith); great grandchildren: Colin, Cora, Maxwell, Findley and Brooklyn Sawhill and he was awaiting the birth of his sixth great grandchild, Maddison Bray who is due to arrive in November. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Robert Madle.

He was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn, his parents Earl and Maude Sawhill and his in-laws Charles and Mary Madle. He was also preceded in death by his brother William Franklin Sawhill, sister-in-law Mary (Madle) Voci, brother-in-laws Charles Madle and Louis Nemeth, and niece Susan (Nemeth) Wagner.

A memorial service for Donald Sawhill will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Congregational UCC on Spring Street with Reverend William Morris officiating. A period of visitation will be provided at 10:00 AM at the church on the day of the service. Final interment will be held at a later date at Mansfield Memorial Park in Mansfield, OH.

Memorials in Donald's name for either Finn's Fighters at www.finnsfighters.com or for Hospice of Michigan online at www.hom.org or with envelopes at the memorial. Finn's Fighters is a team that works to raise money for in Finley Sawhill's name.

Please visit Donald's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a story or photo.