Donna Gayle Livingston Deno
Donna Gayle Livingston Deno, age 63 of Manistee, MI moved on to her next adventure Friday evening October 30, 2020 at her home.

She was born on April 28, 1957 in Bad Cannstatt, Germany the daughter of the late Don O. and Gayle A. (White) Livingston. She married Roger Deno on June 11, 1983 in Monticello, Indiana.

Donna was, for several years, an executive in the hospitality and golf industries in both Indiana and Michigan. As well, she owned her own marketing business and was owner/operator of the Little Ice Cream Express in Monticello. She was active in the communities of Manistee & Cadillac, MI and Monticello, IN. Donna enjoyed Tai Chi with her girlfriends, walking the beach looking for beach glass, trout fishing, and camping in Northern Michigan.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years; Roger Deno of Manistee, her siblings; Deborah (Allen) Bruce of Plainfield, IN, Diann (Rod) Weaver of Reynolds, IN, and Douglas Livingston of Indianapolis, IN, Godsons; MacAlister Douglas Patrick Livingston, & Daniel Trautner, eleven nieces, and two nephews.

Memorial Services will be held on November 14, 2020 at the Calvary Temple of Monticello at 1216 West Broadway, Monticello, Indiana from 1 to 4 p.m. with a Dedication beginning at 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in Manistee, Michigan in 2021.

Memorials in Donna's name may be directed to the Michigan Audubon Lake Bluff Bird Sanctuary. Checks can be mailed to 2310 Science Parkway, Suite 200, Okemos, MI. 48864. Memo: Memory of Donna Deno or online at www.MichiganAudubon.org by selecting Donna's name. Additional memorials may be directed to the Tioga Park Project, 227 N. Main Street, Monticello, IN 47960.

Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangement by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Nov. 4, 2020.
