Donna Marguerite O'Rorke of Manistee, Michigan, passed away at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. She was 93 years young.

Donna was born on April 27, 1927, in Muskegon, Michigan, the daughter of the late John Fillacy and Elizabeth (Tyler) Fillacy. She spent most of her childhood in Brethren, Michigan, before venturing out on her own and moving to Manistee while in her teens. Once there, she met the love of her life and husband of 71 years, Clyde O'Rorke. They were married in Manistee on April 26, 1947.

Donna was a stay at home mom and homemaker for most of her life but did work outside the home on occasion. Her family was her life and she always put her children and grandchildren first, rarely missing any of their activities and often driving hundreds of miles to be there for them. She was active in Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Band Boosters, PTA, school lunch programs, 4-H and other organizations involving her children. She was also a member of the Eagle's Women's Auxiliary.

Donna had many other interests aside from family and she loved to sew. She was very creative and could make nearly anything, including clothing, such as dresses, blouses, Communion dresses and jackets, tree skirts and quilts, stuffed animals, doll clothing, various costumes, decorative cases and whatever her mind would imagine. Her children remember the many trips and time spent in the J. C. Penny pattern shop looking for something new! Cooking was another passion and mealtime was often a surprise, seeing many new creations or old favorites with a twist. Canning was usually a large project and shelves were normally well stocked with a wide variety of items, and if you couldn't find something there, it was in the freezer. Her creativity carried over into providing wedding cakes and other items for individuals who knew her work. And she was always picking up a paint brush, building and hanging a shelf, laying floor tile or installing cupboards. There were few things she could not do.

Donna was also very interested in her family history and was always seeking more information on her ancestors and where they came from. She loved saving old photos and letters written or taken by family, and has spoken often of the special meaning they had for her. She also loved writing poetry and would gift friends and family with verse written specifically for them. Her extensive collection of figurines, teapots and other collectibles were also chosen for its special meaning or relationship to another person rather than for its looks.

Donna was known by others for her honesty and integrity, her immense compassion and concern for others and her desire to always put others before herself. If anyone needed someone for anything, she was there. And the words we hear over and over to describe her by those she touched were, "What a sweet lady!"

Donna is survived by her two children, Steve O'Rorke and Colleen O'Rorke, both of Manistee; nine grandchildren, Kellie O'Rorke of Denver, Colorado, Steven O'Rorke and Amanda (Cote) O'Rorke of Gilberts, Illinois, Michael O'Rorke and Jessica (Justus) O'Rorke of Waterford, Michigan, Courtney (Elliott) Easter and Kevin Easter of Phoenix, Arizona, and Richard Elliott and Liz (Falbo) Elliott of Montgomery, Illinois; five great-grandchildren, Quinn, Gabriel and Maggie O'Rorke, Addie Elliott, and Aiden Easter; and three sisters, Norma (Fillacy) Christensen, Delores (Fillacy) Tuisku, and Judy (Fillacy) Putney.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde O'Rorke, who passed in May of 2018; and three sisters, Katherine (Fillacy) Carstens, Veraline (Fillacy) Gilman, and Geraldine (Fillacy) Tomaszewski.

A celebration of Donna's life will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 for family members.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.