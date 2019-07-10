Donnis passed away peacefully in her home on July 2, 2019, with family and friends by her side.

She was born on Dec. 12, 1936.

Although she never had any biological children of her own, she was loved immensely by all of her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, Cleo and Maude Clouse; sister, Marce Duncil; and brothers, Bud, Tom, Jon and Dave Clouse.

She is survived by sister, Caroldean (Deany) Riley; and brother, Kay Clouse; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was an avid quilter, sewer and knitter she gave many special gifts to the local hospitals and family members. Her loving heart, beautiful smile and caring creations will remain in our hearts forever.

A special thank you to niece Patricia Crabb, who moved in to provide 24/7 care so she could stay in her home and lovingly cared for her until the end.

A visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St. Holland MI 49424. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Contributions are welcome in lieu of flowers to help with burial costs.