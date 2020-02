Doris Bowling, 92, of Manistee, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Manistee. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. A complete obituary will be published the week of the service.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.