Doris Marie Bell, 99, formally of Arcadia, Michigan, passed away at home with her daughter, grandson and daughter-in-law at her side on Jan. 10, 2020.

She was born on Nov. 22, 1920, in Marshall, Minnesota, to Ernest and Irene Versluys and was the oldest of three children.

Doris had a zest for life that was contagious. She spent most of her life as an Army wife, which fit perfectly with her outgoing life of the party personality. She enjoyed golf, bowling, and getting together with friends and playing cards.

Doris is survived by her three children and spouses, Susan (Gary) Peterson, of Rockford, Michigan, Rod (Sara) Boger, of VanCleve, Mississippi, and Larry Joe (Mary) Boger, of White Cloud, Michigan; her beloved grandson, Shane (Amy) LaBudde, of Belmont, Michigan; brother, Ernest (Ike) Versluys, of Silvis, Illinois; plus numerous grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many loving relatives.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dewey; and brother, Don.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding Ave. SE, Ada, MI 49301.