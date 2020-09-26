Doris Marie West, Onekama, MI, passed away Sept. 7th, Labor Day, a fitting departure for her type "A" personality. Her son David, who was her devoted caretaker, was at her side.

Doris was born to John and Elsie Barberis, November 29, 1931, in the Keweenaw Peninsula in Michigan's upper peninsula. Her parents moved to southern Michigan when she was very young. She always loved returning to the UP and swimming and boating on Lake Superior.

She was married to Walter William West, better known as "Bill" and they lived in Flushing, MI for many years. While working at GM, they built three homes and raised their family.

After 15 years Doris left GM and joined Home Interiors and Gifts. She excelled at building a sales force in the Flint area, and then was promoted to managing a large area in western Michigan.

Her husband Bill, and biggest supporter, was putting the finishing touches on their dream home in the Sparta-Rockford area when he passed away unexpectedly.

Surviving are children: David West of Onekama, Walter West Jr. of Flushing, and Jacqueline Carney of Sheboygan, WI.

Grandchildren: Taylor (Lacey) Hudson, Jessica Hudson and son Gavin, Singer Carney (Naomi) and daughter Kiara, all of Sheboygan, WI., and Walter West III of Cheboygan, MI.

Siblings: Sandra Hayes and Randall Barberis of Traverse City, Jon Barberis (Pat Marl) of Livonia, MI.

Many loving nieces and nephews, including Ashley Perry of Traverse City who assisted with Doris' care, and special relatives Bob and Lee West of Flushing.

Doris retired from Home Interiors after 20 years. She then moved to Onekama, MI. where she spent her time entertaining and boating on Lake Michigan. She spent many winters in Orange Beach, AL with many friends and relatives, walking the beach, playing cards and board games, and attending Mardi Gras parades and parties.

Doris loved traveling and visited almost all states including Hawaii and an RV trip in Alaska. She loved boating including a sailing trip in the Virgin Islands, and especially loved rafting with family and friends on the Platte River. And deer hunting trips with her husband and family were an annual rite and a highlight in the fall.

As per her wishes, Doris will be interred next to her husband in the City of Rockford, MI cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider a memorial donation to Hospice of Michigan, 10850 E. Traverse Highway, Suite 1155, Traverse City, MI. 49684