Doris Nellie Bowling, 92, of Manistee died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

She was born on Sept. 14, 1927, in Falmouth, Michigan, the daughter of the late Klaas and Johanna (Cats) Jenema. She attended school in Falmouth, and on Oct. 4, 1946, she married Leslie E. Bowling in Falmouth. He preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 2017.

Doris was employed as a clerk at the Park Dairy Farm Fresh Store and Eberhard's in Manistee. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Manistee. She enjoyed needle point, knitting, crocheting and puzzles.

Survivors include two children, Forrest (Jeanne) Bowling, of Byron Center and Vicki (John) Mackey, of Bear Lake; daughter-in-law, Kathy Brink, of Cumming, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Sheldon, Letty, John III, Marc, Tasha, Heather and Molly; great-grandchildren; brother, Jacob Jenema, of Falmouth; sisters-in-law, Mildred Jenema, of Falmouth, and Norma (Roy) Wheeler, of Mesick, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, Marshall and Jeff Bowling; and by siblings, Sadie, Casey, John, Ted and Marvin Jenema and Genevieve Birdsley.

Memorial services for Doris will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Manistee with Pastor James Friesner officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the church Saturday.

Memorials in Doris's name may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

Please visit her personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com.