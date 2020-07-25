1/1
Doris Ruth Dummer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Doris Ruth Dummer, 92, of Traverse City, passed away peacefully July 16, 2020 after a valiant 13-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease, six days short of her 93rd birthday.

Doris was born July 22, 1927 in Manistee, to Rollin and Irma (Allen) Davis.

She was raised in Manistee, and graduated from Manistee High School in 1945. After working in Lansing and Manistee as a bookkeeper, Doris married Kenneth L. Dummer, who was also a 1945 MHS graduate, on April 27, 1957 in a beautiful ceremony at the historic St. Paul's Lutheran Church with a reception at the Hotel Chippewa.

Doris and Ken lived in Grand Rapids in the early 1960's, then moved back to Manistee where they raised their daughter, Janet.

Shortly before Ken's retirement, they settled in Beulah where Doris worked as a secretary at their church, Our Savior Lutheran. The family relocated to New Hampshire in 1988, and while there, Ken passed away in 1995.

After enjoying the warm breezes of Bermuda on a mother-daughter cruise, Doris and Janet decided to trade the cold, New England weather for a home north of Tampa, Florida in 2004 and returned to Michigan in 2016.

Doris was always very strong willed and very active. Throughout her life, Doris loved to take road trips within the United States and Canada. She enjoyed playing golf with the family, especially when they lived along the first fairway of the Crystal Lake Golf Course in Beulah. She loved to view spectacular sunsets from their deck or the beach. Needlepoint projects and sewing were favorite pastimes, and Doris knitted afghans, sweaters and mittens with intricate designs.

Doris made many enduring friendships throughout her life. Her top priority, however, was always her family. She shared many special moments with daughter Janet, and is remembered for having a very uncanny spiritual sixth sense. She was well-loved by all who knew her and appreciated her kind, unassuming manner.

Doris is survived by her daughter Janet Davis, many nieces and nephews, and her special furry cat friends Chloe and Stevie. Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by her sister Marymae Tappero, and brothers Allen J., Rollin "Bud", and Glenn T. Davis.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care that she received at Willow Cottage as well as through Bright Star Care and Hospice of Michigan.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Manistee on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to the current restrictions, the service will also be live streamed via Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City Facebook page.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Covell Funeral Home of Traverse City.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Covell Funeral Home
232 East State Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
2319466515
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved