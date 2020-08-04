Dorothy Ann Maidens, 74, of Kaleva, passed away at her home on Friday, July 31, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was diagnosed in November 2019 with Bulbar Onset ALS and fought valiantly with such determination, grace and dignity.

She was born on June 2, 1946, in Arcadia Township the daughter of the late Olan Parry and Nora Marie (Kelsey) Eckels and grew up in Arcadia. On Sept. 28, 1963, she married Darwin William Maidens. He preceded her in death in April of 1982.

Dorothy was a stay at home mom. Twenty-four years ago she met Tim Fortine and he has been a great life partner to her sharing a wonderful journey together. They enjoyed many hobbies, laughs and memories together.

They loved to explore the Upper Peninsula, fish on the pontoon boat, gamble at casinos, attend concerts, play cards, watch wildlife, travel to go collecting rocks, yard sales and mushrooming.

Dorothy has always enjoyed tranquil living on her 40 acre parcel. She lived there over 57 years raising her five children. She enjoyed the natural beauty of her property, tending her flower and vegetable gardens, walks to the creek and keeping the pond stocked with fish for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to enjoy. She loved quilting and photography creating photo books for her family. She was never one to idly sit around and let the dust settle around her or anywhere near her. Dorothy has had the honor and pleasure of playing a very integral part in her grandchildren's lives sharing secrets together, stories, mischief and a closeness that not even a best friend could be to them.

Dorothy took pride in researching family history and working to organize reunions for the Kelsey families spanning over decades. This brought her great pleasure to keep connected with the extended families and bring them close through the reunions.

Dorothy was known for her integrity, honesty, work ethic and determination. She never put herself first. Everyone else's needs always came before her own. Over the years she guided, cared for and supported many.

In addition to her life partner Tim she is survived by five children, Lisa Thomas, Penny (Dean) Schultz, Mindy (Phil) Sedelmaier, Misty Maidens (Tyson O'Shea) and Darwin Maidens (Heather Wagner); 17 grandchildren, Robert and Tony Thomas, Mariah (James Hansen) Smith, Luke Schultz, Justin (Amber) Sedelmaier, Brooke Sedelmaier, Desiree (Dario) Polanco, Kensington Maidens, Logan, Breann, and Evan O'Shea, Jacob, Mason, Jagger, Wyatt and Grayson Maidens, and Kameryn Wagner; four great-grandchildren, Kaylee Thomas, and Jason, Hazel and Remington Sedelmair; her siblings, Robert (Sue) Eckels, Richard Eckels, Wayne (Pam) Eckels, Margaret Marcum, Barbara Eckels Rennie, Susie McPherson, Carol (Rich) Matthews; and many nieces, nephews and beloved extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darwin William Maidens; two sisters, Sandra Eckels and Kathryn Berry; and granddaughter, Samantha Sedelmaier.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the family homestead beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m.

Please visit Dorothy's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.