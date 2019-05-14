Dorothy Arlene Powers, 96, of Kaleva, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at home.

She was born Sept. 11, 1922, in Traverse City, the daughter of Earl and Letha (Stewart) Reynolds.

Dorothy was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, where she met her husband, Francis A. Powers.

Dorothy worked many different jobs throughout her life as she enjoyed staying busy. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, tatting and solving word search and crossword puzzles. She had a love for classical music and was happy to pass that love onto others. Most of all, Dorothy just loved being around people and visiting.

Dorothy is survived by three daughters, Mary (John) Erb, of Manistee, Laura (Jeff) Powers Wolff, of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin and Elaine (Ken) Weackler, of Alpha; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Powers in 2002; her son, Kenneth Powers in 2004; her son, Francis Jr. in infancy; her daughter, Ruth Anne during childhood; and her brother, David Reynolds.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a later date.

Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.