Dorothy H. Sielski, 85, of Manistee, Michigan, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1933, in Manistee, Michigan, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Kawalec) Slawinski. She attended and graduated from Manistee High School. Dorothy was a mother and homemaker and enjoyed spending her time raising her children and tending her home. She had a deep faith and was a member of the St. Joseph Rosary Society and also a member of the Divine Mercy Parish (St. Joseph Catholic Church).

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Richards; and her son, Dennis Sielski; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents by her brothers, Henry and Walter Slawinski

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. According to her wishes, cremation will take place following the funeral mass with her burial taking place at a later date.

Relatives, friends and members of the St. Joseph Rosary Society will pray the Rosary at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee where friends may begin calling Sunday evening after 6 p.m. The family will be at the funeral home from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday and on Monday from 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:40 a.m.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.