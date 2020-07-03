Dorothy Jean Shaffer, 72, of Brethren, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at The Maples in Frankfort. She was born March 2, 1948, in Manistee.

Jeannie devoted her life to shaping young people and serving her community. She was a school teacher at Kaleva Norman Dickson School District for 32 years, teaching Home Economics and Life Skills classes until her retirement in 2003. She served as the school's longtime FHA/FCCLA Advisor, building the chapter up to the point where KND's was the second largest in the state.

Jeannie loved to travel and she did so often. Her favorite destination was Disney World, a place she visited 21 times. In addition to all things Disney, Jeannie loved to garden and tend to her flowers. She was a woman of faith and worshiped at the Onekama Church of the Brethren. Most of all, Jeannie loved her students, many of whom have gone on to do great things as a direct result of her guidance. They are her legacy.

Jeannie is survived by her brothers, Thomas (Donna) Krahe of Manistee and Timothy Krahe of Onekama; her niece, Shelly (Jason) Golembiewski of Manistee; her nephew, Dennis (Rebekah) Krahe of Florida; her great-nieces, Quinn Golembiewski and Adison Krahe; her caregiver, Rebecca Somsel; her church family at the Onekama Church of the Brethren; and many former students, fellow educators, administrators, staff, and friends made over the course of her career at KND.

Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents, Newton and Irene (Layman) Krahe.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Dickson Township Park, 14270 N. Coates Highway, Brethren, Michigan 49619. Please bring a lawn chair, and wear Bobcat Blue or FHA/FCCLA Red. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of services at the park.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Onekama Church of the Brethren, Heiffer International, or to your local Parkinson's support group.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.