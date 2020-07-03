1/
Dorothy Jean Shaffer
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Jean Shaffer, 72, of Brethren, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at The Maples in Frankfort. She was born March 2, 1948, in Manistee.

Jeannie devoted her life to shaping young people and serving her community. She was a school teacher at Kaleva Norman Dickson School District for 32 years, teaching Home Economics and Life Skills classes until her retirement in 2003. She served as the school's longtime FHA/FCCLA Advisor, building the chapter up to the point where KND's was the second largest in the state.

Jeannie loved to travel and she did so often. Her favorite destination was Disney World, a place she visited 21 times. In addition to all things Disney, Jeannie loved to garden and tend to her flowers. She was a woman of faith and worshiped at the Onekama Church of the Brethren. Most of all, Jeannie loved her students, many of whom have gone on to do great things as a direct result of her guidance. They are her legacy.

Jeannie is survived by her brothers, Thomas (Donna) Krahe of Manistee and Timothy Krahe of Onekama; her niece, Shelly (Jason) Golembiewski of Manistee; her nephew, Dennis (Rebekah) Krahe of Florida; her great-nieces, Quinn Golembiewski and Adison Krahe; her caregiver, Rebecca Somsel; her church family at the Onekama Church of the Brethren; and many former students, fellow educators, administrators, staff, and friends made over the course of her career at KND.

Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents, Newton and Irene (Layman) Krahe.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Dickson Township Park, 14270 N. Coates Highway, Brethren, Michigan 49619. Please bring a lawn chair, and wear Bobcat Blue or FHA/FCCLA Red. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of services at the park.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Onekama Church of the Brethren, Heiffer International, or to your local Parkinson's support group.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dickson Township Park
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Dickson Township Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
9188 Osmo Street
Kaleva, MI 49645
(231) 362-3575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
July 2, 2020
Jean in 2013
Gordon and Ive known Jean since she was in High School! She would be our choir accompanist and play service music at church. After we were married, Gordon wanted to move back to Michigan so I got to know her - what a warm responsible young woman! We moved away for 42 years, and when we returned to Michigan we saw her again in church! Three of us gals sang a trio for her at Munson Hospital - complications from Parkinsons. I was happy and surprised at all of Jeans accomplishments from her obituary! What a caring, intelligent Christian woman! A good example in the community! She will be missed by many!!! Our deepest sympathy for her family at this difficult time! We shall see her again in Heaven!
Frieda Wilson
Friend
July 1, 2020
Because of Jeanne and my grandma Virginia Beldo I am able to bake and sew. Two skills that are not even taught at school anymore. Thank you both. My thoughts and prayers go out to Jeannes family and friends. Please know the hundreds of students that owe certain skills because of DJS are going to miss her dearly. Rest In Peace. Your student and friend Rich Beldo
Rich Beldo
Student
July 1, 2020
You have my deepest thoughts, prayers and sympathy at this time.
Jeanne Lenz
Friend
July 1, 2020
I always had a fun time in her class and in FHA. Amazing woman and loved by all.
Amy Kiefer (DeLater)
July 1, 2020
You left so many fond memories with all of throughout the years. Rest In Peace Ms. Shaffer. Sending strong prayers to your family and friends.
Amber Witt
Student
July 1, 2020
Im deeply saddened to hear of Miss Krahes passing, but grateful she is finally free of her failing body. Jeans passion was her students. No one could ever argue that. Her patience was tried by me and my classmates in the class of 75 more times than I can count, but I cant recall her ever losing it with us, even though it would have definitely been deserved. I have the no-bake cookie recipe committed to memory from all the times should would let us come in and whip up a batch. I will always remember her scolding me for racing over pins in sewing class. She was one of those teachers who truly made a difference and I wish there were many more like her. Travel well on the rainbow road, Jean. Im blessed to have known you and look forward to meeting you again one day.
Paula Sibal
Student
July 1, 2020
What a patient and kind woman she was. One that taught me so many things that I still use to this day! I have frequent requests for the cookies she taught me to make in home economics (I just made some last week). She was so patient with all of us in FHA. I do not know how she took such large groups of teenagers around the US and kept her sanity. It takes a special person to find enjoyment amongst all the chaos. She was amazing! I was blessed to know her and haved for a teacher and advisor
Kristy Haff (Schumaker)
July 1, 2020
I first met Jean in Orlando, FL in the summer of 1994. Her student Holli and my son had just been elected as National FHA officers. From that time forward until 2003, I saw her every summer to catch up on the past year's happenings at the National FHA/FCCLA Mtgs. I have such great memories of the tours she planned for the National Officer Advisers there in Washington, DC in 1995. Her long letters in our round robin kept us all updated on her yearly travels. She and I were often roommates at FHA meetings, and she was even my secret pal for a whole year, and I never guessed it was her. I still drink coffee from the mug she gave me and wind up my cherished Christmas music box during the holidays. This is my way of holding my dear friend close to my heart. May to rest in peace dear one!
Marcine Elder
Friend
July 1, 2020
Mrs. Shaffer was a great teacher n mentor. Learned alot of life skills from her. Very nice n sweet to everyone. She definitely will be missed. Hugs n prayers to you all.

Sarah (Miller) Knudsen
sarah knudsen
Student
July 1, 2020
R.I.P. Jean. We thank you from the bottom of our e for always being you! <br /> When we laughed, you smiled. When we fell, you picked us up. You taught us the importance of what true Friendship means.<br /> The Class of 79 will morn your los
Michele Weaver
Student
July 1, 2020
There are no words to describe the impact she had on my life. I loved her and will carry her memory with me for my lifetime. Many sympathies to her family.
Gracie Weiss (George)
Student
July 1, 2020
She was an amazing teacher and advisor. I learned many life lessons from her, but I learned kindness most of all. Rest In Peace and Love.
Melody Spoor
Student
July 1, 2020
One of my greatest teachers that I will never forget. She made Home Ec and FHA so much fun along with helping me build important life skills. My sincere condolences to her family.
Kristie (Zdebski) Stumbrie
Student
July 1, 2020
This wonderful lady helped inspire me to sew. I wasnt very good at it but she always encouraged.
Lynn Shepard
Student
July 1, 2020
She was definitely dedicated to her students and an inspiration to her colleagues. She will be missed.
Deb Crandell
Coworker
July 1, 2020
She was sure loved by me in school, and out of school ,in all her classes and all our FHA conventions and offices etc , she kept us all going, encouraging to all of us , Regional and State Conventions for FHA the best we had so much fun and learned a lot, I will always treasure all I learned from her, and dont forget her love for Elvis, taught us seeing,cooking, cake decorating so many things , I graduated in 77
Teri Lott
Student
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved