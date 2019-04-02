Dorothy Maxine Brian, 98, of Brethren, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2019, at The Maples in Frankfort.

She was born April 14, 1920, in Brethren, the daughter of Daniel and Lowerta (Fisher) Leckrone.

Dorothy graduated from Dickson High School and married her school sweetheart, Alvin F. Brian on Dec. 25, 1939, at the Lakeview Church of the Brethren in Brethren.

Dorothy was an active and longtime member of the Lakeview Church of the Brethren. In addition to her church activities, she enjoyed her children and extended family members, gardening and reading. She also took great pleasure in family sing-a-longs, varied musical performances, and word games, with Scrabble being one of her favorites. Any time of the year, Dorothy and Alvin could be found playing Cribbage, fishing inland lakes, or just enjoying each other's company.

After retirement as cook at West Shore Hospital and Brethren High School, Dorothy continued her fondness for baking and cooking and fed all who stopped in for a visit. Giving away loaves of homemade bread gave her great pleasure.

Dorothy, also known as "Dot", "Aunt Dot" or "Granny", is survived by her children, Marilyn Somsel, of Beulah, Annette (Jim) Sturdevant, of Brethren, Roger Brian, of Syracuse, Indiana, Opal (Kevin) Flannery, of Grand Rapids, Donna Brian, of Knoxville, Tennesssee, and Rex Alexander, of Fenton; her grandchildren, Matthew Brian, Molly Brian, Steven (Becky) Somsel, Brenda Ballard, Janet(Jeff) LaLonde, Eric Somsel, Cameron Sturdevant, Darryl (Lori) Sturdevant, Michelle Sturdevant, David (Mary) Sturdevant, Hannah (Tim) Ricci, Phillip (Rachael) Alexander; 23 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Paul Hammond of Flint; and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Brian; her son, David Brian; her daughter, Phyllis Alexander; her daughter-in-law, Nancy Brian; and her grandson-in-law, Rex Ballard.

Memorial services will be conducted at noon on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Lakeview Church of the Brethren in Brethren. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 8058, Little Rock, AR, 72203-8058 or at .

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.