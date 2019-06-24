Dorothy W. Thorson, 103, of Manistee, died April 7, 2019, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Linda and Bud Thoman, of Onondaga, Michigan.

She was born June 16, 1915, in Eastlake, Michigan, the daughter of the late George and Frieda (Salge) Heuer. Dorothy married Darwin J. Thorson on Oct. 23, 1937, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on April 9, 1981.

Dorothy graduated from Manistee High School in 1932. After graduation she was employed at Manistee Salt Works (also known as Hardy Salt Company) where she was a bookkeeper and teletype operator. She was also secretary to Mr. T. Walter Hardy, president of the company when he visited the plant.

For many years she did secretarial work for the church, had been a member of the altar guild, sewing circle and Missionary Society, as well as being baptized and confirmed there.

During World War II while her husband was fighting in New Guinea and the Philippines she worked at the Manistee and Northeastern Railway offices as payroll and disbursements clerk.

In 1957 Dorothy began working for Filer City Mill Employees Credit Union and was the first full-time employee there. She kept all the records manually for four years before they purchased a bookkeeping machine which automated the manual system. She was given the title of Treasurer/Manager, and retired after 17 years of service.

Dorothy worked for over 50 years as Foreman of Elections in her district for the City of Manistee and also for the City of Manistee schools which was a separate election years ago.

She was an avid pinochle player being in charge of pinochle at the Manistee Senior Center for over 17 years, playing Monday evenings and Wednesday afternoons. She also loved knitting, crocheting, collecting stamps and old coins, photography, working in her rose garden and flower gardens.

In 1981 prior to his death, she and her husband went to Hawaii, visiting the four islands.

Several years after Darwin's death, Dorothy traveled extensively with her sister and husband visiting Alaska, Canada, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Niagara Falls, Monterrey Mexico, the Yukon Territory, and many states from Maine to Florida, Texas, California, Oregon, Washington and South Dakota.

Dorothy kept active at her home on Fifth Street until after her 99th birthday when her daughter invited her to live with them in Onondaga, Michigan.

Survivors include daughter, Linda (Bud) Thoman, of Onondaga; grandchildren, Lisa Ratliff, Christopher Petersen, Abby Thoman, Eric (Heather) Thoman, all of Jackson, Charles Thoman, of Texas, Heather (Daire) Moloney, and Marcus (Rachel) Thorson, all of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Hunter, Kaelyn, Chase, Hayden, Delaney, Rylee, Samantha, Charlotte, Bryce and Brandyn; two great-great-grandchildren, Liam and Adalyn; as well as nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Richard; infant son, James; sister, Irene Callaghan; brothers, Ralph and Ervin Heuer; and nephew, Ronald Stepka.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Manistee with the Rev. James Schmeling officiating. Visitation will begin at noon. Interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Dorothy's name can be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.