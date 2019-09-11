Douglas D. Hanna, 52, of Manistee, died Monday evening Sept. 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1966, in Manistee the son of Gerald J. and Phyllis (Dufon) Hanna. He was a graduate of Manistee Catholic Central and later earned his bachelor degree from Michigan State University.

An educator, Doug was also a painter in the Manistee area. He was a member of Faith Covenant Church.

Doug liked cooking especially loved music, but his heart was into serving people. He tutored in the Manistee Area Public Schools, loved working at Safe Harbor and the Christian Appalachian Project, as well as others.

He is survived by his daughter, Lauren O. Hanna; his mother, Phyllis Hanna; sister, Pam (Tim Kowalski) Hanna; brothers, Gerald G. Hanna and Tim (Beth) Hanna; his life partner, Julie Kuenzer and her sons, Jordan (Cheyenne) and Justen, and her grandson, Declan, all of Manistee; aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

His father preceded him in death on April 19, 1990.

Memorial services for Doug will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Faith Covenant Church in Manistee with Pastor Herb Frost officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 3 p.m. until time of service. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 at Saint John Cantius Cemetery in Free Soil.

Memorials in Doug's name may be directed to Echo "Safe Harbor" or the .

Please visit Doug's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a memory. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.