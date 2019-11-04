Douglas Ervin Jensen, 93, of Manistee, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Ludington Woods Assisted Living.

He was born on Aug. 2, 1926, in Manistee, Michigan, the son of the late Ervin Jensen and Nettie (Gilbert) Jensen-Priester. He was a graduate of Manistee High School and later attended Central Michigan. He was a veteran of the United States Army during World War II.

As a young man Doug was manager of the Vogue Theater where he met Joan E. Knuth. They married on Jan. 10, 1953, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Manistee. Doug also had been employed as a policeman by the City of Manistee, at Manistee Sand Products, and was a State Farm agent for 30 years.

He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Manistee where he had been a member of the Choir and Bell Choir as well as having served on the Church Council. He was a member and Past President of the Our Saviors Historical Society and member of the Manistee Elks Lodge No. 250. He also played men's slow pitch softball, bowled, and loved to golf. He sponsored and coached his grandchildren's baseball teams.

He is survived by his wife, Joan E. Jensen; one daughter, Robin (Michael) Kelly, of Manistee; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Paschka, Keith (Stacy) Jensen, Casey Kelley, Brandon (Jessica) Jensen, Tracey Martz, Amanda (Neil) Cheesbro and Cassie Munoz; great-grandchildren; and one brother, Dale (Anita) Priester, of Manistee.

He was also preceded in death by his son; Chris Jensen and sister; Dagmar Sorenson.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Manistee with Reverend James L. Friesner officiating. Military Honors by the Manistee United Veterans Council will follow.

The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Memorial's in Doug's name may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Manistee.

Please visit Doug's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a memory or photo. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.