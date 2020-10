Memorial Services for Douglas Hilman Evans, 53 of Cohoes, New York, who entered into eternal life on Sept. 18, 2020, will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service.Please feel free to share a memory or photo and view Doug's New York obituary at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.