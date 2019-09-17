Douglas Roger Somero, 78, of Arcadia, died Sunday evening, Sept. 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on Oct. 9, 1940, in Copemish, Michigan, the son of the late Henry and Mildred (Wells) Somero. He married Anna L. Showalter on Aug. 18, 1962, at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church Rectory in Onekama. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2008.

Doug had been employed at Century Boat Company in Manistee. He was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Onekama. An avid hunter and fisherman "violator", he was known for his raw sense of humor. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren deeply.

He is survived by his children, Penny (Nels) Somero-Johnson, Douglas (Robin) Somero, Tammy Gilbert and Nicholas Somero; grandchildren, Ashley Lorenz, Amber (Josh) Trujillo, Mathew, Brooke, Hannah, Maverick and Rowan Somero, Tyler Gilbert, Kati Gokey and Devin (Morgan) Gokey; great-grandchildren, Evangeline and Malakhi Trujillo, Liam Johnson, Braydon Somero, Mason Gokey and Madalyn Alphord; his siblings, Ken (Diane) Somero, Darwin (Charlotte) Somero, Marlene (Ken) Olson, Ilona Bell and Henry (Susan) Somero; as well as by nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a son, James Somero; his brother, Roger Somero; and sister, Joyce Somero.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Onekama with Father Ruben Munoz celebrant. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. on Friday until time of Mass.

Please visit Doug's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.