Duane D. Dewey
Duane D. Dewey

Duane D. Dewey, 70 of Irons, Michigan passed away at home under Hospice Care following a long battle with cancer.

Duane was born in Flint, Michigan to Gerald Wesley Dewey and Udeen Mae Swain. He graduated from Imlay City High School in 1968 and was drafted into the US Army where he was stationed in Germany as a radio/teletype operator until 1971.

Duane owned and operated Dewey's Well Drilling in Wellston, Michigan 1975 - 1995, then he moved with his wife and son to Cottonwood, Arizona where he owned and operated Dewey's Plumbing, Inc. 2003 - 2015. In 2017, Duane purchased a lake property in Irons, Michigan that he first saw in the early 1980's and fell in love with. He spent the next couple of years building his dream home and on Nov. 7, 2019 he and his wife and numerous pets left Arizona and headed home to Michigan. Duane worked every day of his life, neither retirement nor cancer could slow him down. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and yes work.

Duane is survived by his wife of 36 years Renee' (Clapsaddle) Dewey of Irons, Michigan, his sister Debra (Mark) Makedonsky of Imlay City, Michigan, his son Michael (Crystal) Dewey of Irons, Michigan, 2 grandsons Mason and Chase Dewey of Irons, Michigan, brother and sister in laws, numerous nieces and nephews, and many, many friends from Michigan to Arizona as he never met a stranger.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Dewey and Udeen Swain, a brother Randy Dewey, a son David Dewey and a daughter Marcia Dewey.

Due to Covid19 restrictions the family will plan a memorial/celebration of life service at a later date (summer of 2021) and will provide notification at that time.

Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
