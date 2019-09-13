Ed Dwayne Black (1967 - 2019)
Obituary
Ed Dwayne Black, 51, of Kaleva, passed away at his home on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. 

He was born on Sept. 26, 1967, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the son of Arthur T. Black and Priscilla A. Black.

Ed was a handyman. He would help anyone who needed it. He volunteered his time to help build the library. Ed loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son, Edwin Black II; his fiance, Traci Rose, and her children, Marvin Edson Jr., Destiny Edson and Michael Edson.

A funeral will be held at noon on Sept. xx, 2019, at Kaleva Baptist Church. Pastor Dave Taylor will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon. A reception will immediately follow the service at the VFW Post No. 6333.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Sept. 13, 2019
