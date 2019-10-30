Ed "Junior" Kash, 84, left us to go to heaven Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Ed was a good and loving friend to many, and that's all he wanted to be.

Ed was preceded in death by parents Georgianne Erickson (Richard) and Ed Kash Sr., siblings Loretta (Ed) Kroepel and John (Marge) Erickson.

Survivors include his brother, Dick (Kathy) Erickson; nephews, Art (Sue), Chris (Tina) and Ted (Jennifer) Kroepel; as well as many more nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2019, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Irons, Michigan. A private burial at Fernwood Cemetery in Dublin, Michigan, will be held at a later date.

Please visit Ed's personal page at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a memory with the family. Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee has been entrusted with arrangements.