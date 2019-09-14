Edna Mae Teatro, 79, of Bear Lake, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, in Copemish, with Father Ruben Munoz celebrant. A luncheon at church will follow, and interment will take place in the Pleasanton Township Cemetery in Bear Lake. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of Mass, and the Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.bennett-barzfuneralhome.com.