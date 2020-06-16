Edward F. Barch Jr., 89, of Grant Township, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home unexpectedly.

He was born on Oct. 1 1930, in Grant Township, and was the son of the late Edward and Myrtle (Anderson) Barch Sr.

Edward married Maxine Schweitzer on June 5, 1954, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. They were married almost 60 years before her death April 19, 2014.

Ed was a graduate of Manistee High School with the class of 1949.

He served in the United States Army as a corporal during the Korean War from March 14, 1951 until March 14, 1953.

He was employed for 40 years with the Packaging Corporation of America in Filer City until his retirement in 1991. Ed enjoyed trail riding and off road riding with his side by side Kubota. He also enjoyed his vegetable and flower gardens, being in the outdoors, feeding the fish in his pond, hunting in his early years and was also an excellent cook and baker.

He is survived by three sons and a daughter-in-law; Richard and Kelly Barch, Robert Barch and Jack Barch, of Manistee. He is also survived by his grandchildren Brandon Barch, of Manistee, and Tiffany and Matt Dettman, of Ludington; his sister Lila Cater, of Ludington, and two brothers and a sister-in-law, Dan and Pat Barch and Doug Barch, of Manistee; his sister-in-law Joan Barch, of Mackinac Island, as well as his faithful companion Mickey. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Jack Hengartner, and by his brother James Barch

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with Pastor Joyce Newman officiating. Burial will follow at the Grant Township Cemetery in Grant Township.

The family will receive friends at the Herbert Funeral Home from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday and on Friday morning, one hour prior to the funeral service.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.