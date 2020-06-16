Edward F. Barch Jr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Edward F. Barch Jr., 89, of Grant Township, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home unexpectedly.

He was born on Oct. 1 1930, in Grant Township, and was the son of the late Edward and Myrtle (Anderson) Barch Sr.

Edward married Maxine Schweitzer on June 5, 1954, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. They were married almost 60 years before her death April 19, 2014.

Ed was a graduate of Manistee High School with the class of 1949.

He served in the United States Army as a corporal during the Korean War from March 14, 1951 until March 14, 1953.

He was employed for 40 years with the Packaging Corporation of America in Filer City until his retirement in 1991. Ed enjoyed trail riding and off road riding with his side by side Kubota. He also enjoyed his vegetable and flower gardens, being in the outdoors, feeding the fish in his pond, hunting in his early years and was also an excellent cook and baker.

He is survived by three sons and a daughter-in-law; Richard and Kelly Barch, Robert Barch and Jack Barch, of Manistee. He is also survived by his grandchildren Brandon Barch, of Manistee, and Tiffany and Matt Dettman, of Ludington; his sister Lila Cater, of Ludington, and two brothers and a sister-in-law, Dan and Pat Barch and Doug Barch, of Manistee; his sister-in-law Joan Barch, of Mackinac Island, as well as his faithful companion Mickey. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Jack Hengartner, and by his brother James Barch

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with Pastor Joyce Newman officiating. Burial will follow at the Grant Township Cemetery in Grant Township.

The family will receive friends at the Herbert Funeral Home from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday and on Friday morning, one hour prior to the funeral service.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Herbert Funeral Home, PC
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Herbert Funeral Home, PC
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Herbert Funeral Home, PC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Funeral Home, PC
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI 49660
231-723-3557
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved