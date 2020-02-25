Edward K. Lodin, 55, of Brethren, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. Lodin was born July 25, 1964, in Manistee, the son of Arne "Ken" Lodin and Margaret (Mlejnek) Krause.

He met and married the love of his life, the former Lisa Gamble, on May 2, 1992. The couple decided to start a family of their own and were blessed with two sons. To support his family, Edward worked in the maintenance department for Blarney Castle Oil and also enjoyed tending to lawns.

Edward had a love for sports and stayed active with his boys' teams. He was an assistant coach for their football team and was always there to lend a hand to help.

In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors fishing and camping with those he loved. Above anything, he loved his family. He was an amazing husband to his wife and an excellent father figure to his boys. He will be deeply missed by his family and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Edward is survived by his wife, Lisa Lodin; his sons, Eddie Lodin and Gary Lodin and his parents, Arne "Ken" Lodin and Margaret Krause; his mother-in-law, Deanna (the late Kelly) Dryer; his sister-in-law, Christy (John) Tolley; his brother-in-law, Ken Clemens and his nephews, Kenny Clemens and Brandon Tolley.

Edward is preceded in death by his brother, Arne Lodin; and his sister-in-law, Kimberly Clemens.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements: terwilligerfuneralhome.com