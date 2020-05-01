Edward Robert "Bob" Richwalski of Manistee, Michigan, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Country Care AFC Home in Scottville, Michigan.He was born Oct. 14, 1929, in Manistee, Michigan and was the son of the late Edward J. and Theodosia "Daisy" (Wegenka) Richwalski. He attended St. Joseph School and was a graduate of Manistee High School the Class of 1947 and then attended and graduated from the University of Michigan in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army as a corporal, stationed at the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C. during the Korean War, from Oct. 12, 1951, until his release on Oct. 11, 1953. He married Crystal I. Waal on June 6, 1959, in Manistee, Michigan, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Crystal preceded him in death on Jan. 2, 2006. He had been employed with Western Union in Ann Arbor, Niles and Traverse City Michigan and after his release from the Army he was employed as a traveling relief manager in Southern Michigan and Indiana.He returned to Manistee in 1958 and worked at Mercy Hospital as an accountant and office manager for 6 years and later at the Glen of Michigan as controller, for several years, until his ill health forced his retirement. Bob's hobbies included music, reading and gardening. He was a communicant of St. Mary's of Mt. Carmel Shrine Church of Manistee, a member of the American Legion Post #10 of Manistee, a life member of the Manistee B.P. O. Elks Lodge #250, a former member of the Manistee Jaycees, and the Manistee Kiwanis Club, where he served as secretary - treasurer for two years.He is survived by three sisters, Elaine Forbeck of Great Falls, Montana, Audrey Boyson of Lansing, Michigan and Marilyn Holm of Manistee, Michigan. Also numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins survive him.Bob was also preceded in death by his parents Edward J. and Theodosia "Daisy" Richwalski, his wife, Crystal Richwalski, two infant children and by his three brother's n-law, Dr. Donald Forbeck, Gerald Boyson and Kenneth Holm.According to Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or services at this time. Private graveside burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery next to his wife at a later date. His family would like tothank the staff of Country Care AFC Home of Scottville for their years of care and concern.The Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.



