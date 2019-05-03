Elaine Joyce Block, 93, of Manistee, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

She was born on Jan. 17, 1926, in Manistee the daughter of the late Max and Helen (Ballewski) Schimke. She was a 1945 graduate of Manistee High School. On Sept. 2, 1950, she married Neil Rodger Block at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in Manistee. He preceded her in death on Aug. 4, 2017.

Elaine had been employed as an administrative assistant by the Manistee County Road Commission. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Manistee.

Survivors include her son Jeff (Julie) Block, of Manistee; two grandchildren, Erika Hamilton and Nikki Aguirre; two brothers-in-law, Don Block, of Manistee, and Bruce Block, of Berrien Springs, Michigan; as well as by nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Marie Dahlquist in 2017.

Funeral services for Elaine Block will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee with Pastor Malcolm Mills officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Memorials in Elaine's name may be directed the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Manistee.

