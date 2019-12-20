Elinor Mae Bosma, age 94 of Manistee, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

She was born on Jan. 6, 1925 in Holland, Michigan daughter of the late Walter and Minnie (Vander Brink) Van Bemmelen. Elinor married Walter J. Bosma Sr. on Nov. 5, 1943 in Holland. Walter preceded her in death on May 4, 2011.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Judy and Jack, Rod and Houston, Marijo and Dale, Tim and Laura and special friends Buck and Sue Herweyer. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren also survive her.

She was also preceded in death by her children, Walter Jr., Rick, Allen and by two sisters.

According to Elinor's wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.