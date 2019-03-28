Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann Rutherford.

Elizabeth Ann Rutherford, 87, of Decatur, passed away, Thursday, March 14, 2019, of Alzheimer's Disease. She was residing at Meadow Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation facility in Bloomingdale, Michigan.

Elizabeth was born to Ben and Lillian Geisz in Muscoda, Wisconsin. After completing her bachelor's degree at UW-Platteville, she taught high school English and Mathematics. While working on a master in Speech Pathology, she met Kenneth Rutherford, also a teacher. He raced Standardbred horses in the summers. Liz always wanted a horse.

From their wedding in 1955, through Kenny's death in 2001, Liz's life revolved around her husband, horses, children and teaching.

Liz and Ken had three daughters, Nancy, Janet (deceased), and Cathy. Liz had amazing skills as a seamstress and made all her girls' clothes, including prom dresses and wool coats for Easter. She had at least 40 recipes for hamburger and made a wonderful apple pie.

Liz was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church of Decatur, and sang in the choir. She also belonged to Presbyterian Women, Decatur Study Club and the Paw Paw branch of the American Association of University Women.

Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church of Decatur, 119 E. Delaware St., with the Rev. Katie Hartwell officiating. Friends may visit with the family beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Memorials in Liz's name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church. Those wishing to sign Liz's Memory Book online may do so at www.newellchapel.com.