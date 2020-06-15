Elizabeth Elaine Skory
Elizabeth Elaine Skory, 91, of Manistee, Michigan, died on Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home with her family at her side.

She was born on Oct. 21, 1928, in Tate County, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Captain Floyd and Rosamond (Merrill) Dossett.

A complete obituary with service information will be published at a later date. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.



Funeral services provided by
Herbert Funeral Home, PC
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI 49660
231-723-3557
