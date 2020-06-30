Elizabeth J. "Betty" Carboneau
Elizabeth "Betty" J. Carboneau, 91, of Manistee, Michigan, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

She was born on Jan. 25, 1929, in Manistee, Michigan daughter of the late John and Bernice (Szpliet) Bartoszek. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School class of 1947. Betty married Edward J. Carboneau Jr. on April 14, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. He preceded her in death on June 14, 1985. She was employed for over 29 years at Hardy Salt Co./Akzo Salt until her retirement. Betty enjoyed feeding the birds and watching them and was also an avid Detroit Tigers fan. She was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee (St. Joseph Catholic Church) as well as a member of the Parishes Rosary Society.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Susan Carboneau of Greensboro, North Carolina; her twin sister, Sr. Mary Honoria C.S.S.F. of Livonia, Michigan; and her sister-in-law, Sally Cabot of Manistee, Michigan. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Ann Marie Carboneau; her sister and brother-in-law, Beatrice and Edward Dauginis; and two brothers and one sister-in-law, Joseph Bartoszek and Donald and Philemonia Bartoszek.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with her nephew Rev. Richard Bartoszek officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday morning one hour prior to the funeral service.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Herbert Funeral Home, PC
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Herbert Funeral Home, PC
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Funeral Home, PC
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI 49660
231-723-3557
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
Mike and Sue,
So sorry to read this. May she Rest In Peace.
Kathy (Balcer) Searles
Kathy Searles
